Tennis Elbow 4 update for 7 October 2023

Build 119 ; SubBuild 2023.10.7

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features :

  • Controls : the correct controller is automatically selected when assigning a button or combination in Settings -> Controls (so you don't have to worry about selecting your controller if you have more than 1 connected)
  • Controls : option to invert up/down for the strike combinations when your player is on the far side of the court (like in TE2013 ! )
  • Animation : smoothing of the reach for the Dynamic Animation system, which should prevent jerkiness when swapping between the regular & slice animations or when doing left/right movements to position your player

Changes :

  • Acceleration Trait : slightly raised the threshold speed for the Slow Ball Big Speed trait with men, so the bonus speed will trigger more often
  • Menu : moved the Import/Load/Save buttons to the top of the Character Sheet in the Training Club, so they'll be more visible

Bug Fixes :

  • Acceleration Trait : the Rapid Fire was getting a 5km/h speed bonus instead of handicap !
  • AI : fixed a couple more glitches for the CPU players in doubles
  • Controls : the Open Menu button wasn't working during the game
  • Menus : the tooltips could be incorrect when using the controller or keyboard
  • World Tour : some saved games could be marked as Invalid if you had some saved games using different tour bases

