Build 119 ; SubBuild 2023.10.7

Controls : the correct controller is automatically selected when assigning a button or combination in Settings -> Controls (so you don't have to worry about selecting your controller if you have more than 1 connected)
Controls : option to invert up/down for the strike combinations when your player is on the far side of the court (like in TE2013 ! )
Animation : smoothing of the reach for the Dynamic Animation system, which should prevent jerkiness when swapping between the regular & slice animations or when doing left/right movements to position your player
Changes :
Acceleration Trait : slightly raised the threshold speed for the Slow Ball Big Speed trait with men, so the bonus speed will trigger more often
Menu : moved the Import/Load/Save buttons to the top of the Character Sheet in the Training Club, so they'll be more visible
Bug Fixes :
Acceleration Trait : the Rapid Fire was getting a 5km/h speed bonus instead of handicap !
AI : fixed a couple more glitches for the CPU players in doubles
Controls : the Open Menu button wasn't working during the game
Menus : the tooltips could be incorrect when using the controller or keyboard
World Tour : some saved games could be marked as Invalid if you had some saved games using different tour bases
