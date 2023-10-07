 Skip to content

Dawn of Marionette update for 7 October 2023

Ver1.15

Ver1.15

Build 12381097

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjustment of overall lighting.
Allow androids to use the gun grip keys to direct the target during combat.
(Requires 2 point bullet energies to use.　The trigger key can be used to cancel the instruction).
(The mouse right clip has been changed to grip for desktop operation, and the R key is now used to turn the cursor on and off).
Added some facial expressions.
(The right mouse clip has been changed to hold and the R key is now used to turn the cursor on and off.
Fellatio sound added.
New kissing sound.
Improved android kissing. The android's kissing has been improved, with more intense tongue licking.
The android's facial expression will change during kissing and tongue-fucking.
Other minor modifications.

