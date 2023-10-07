 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Succubus alchemist update for 7 October 2023

Ver1.17 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12381078 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・Fixed a bug in the creation of the magic key for alchemy, where the consumption of bones and magic iron was reversed.
・Fixed a bug where level destruction was not being applied.
・Fixed a bug in the goblin village raid event where the adventurers were being obtained even if not captured.
・Fixed a bug where the achievement for wiping out all goblins could not be obtained.
・Adjusted achievement thresholds for visit counts (daily and weekly).

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2353471 Depot 2353471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2353472 Depot 2353472
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2353473 Depot 2353473
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2353474 Depot 2353474
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link