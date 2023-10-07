・Fixed a bug in the creation of the magic key for alchemy, where the consumption of bones and magic iron was reversed.
・Fixed a bug where level destruction was not being applied.
・Fixed a bug in the goblin village raid event where the adventurers were being obtained even if not captured.
・Fixed a bug where the achievement for wiping out all goblins could not be obtained.
・Adjusted achievement thresholds for visit counts (daily and weekly).
Succubus alchemist update for 7 October 2023
Ver1.17 Update
Changed files in this update