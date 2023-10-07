 Skip to content

Mobmania update for 7 October 2023

Version a.6.2.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's NEW in Version a.6.2.2

NEW! Character - Will


NEW! Will The Waiter - "Who ordered the knuckle sandwich?"

General

  • NEW! Rogue Will skin.
  • NEW! Pill trinket.
  • NEW! Tablet trinket.
  • NEW! Speaker trinket.
  • NEW! Thumbs Up emote.
  • NEW! No Trinket emote.
  • NEW! No Badge emote.
  • New save starting coins changed from 4,000 >>> 7,000. Existing saves will be granted 3,000 Mobmania coins.
  • Clears required to raise character tiers reduced from 5 >>> 3 per tier.
  • Badge Craft and Badge Shatter button icons updated for better clarity.
  • Soul in Darkwood slightly nerfed.
  • Characters now have a difficulty rating.
  • Later Stages now deal less player damage.

  • Dailies are no longer locked into a single stage and can now be cleared on each stage for rewards.

  • Hunts are no longer locked into a single stage and can now be cleared on each stage for rewards (Forest, Darkwood, The Deep, and Bedrock).
  • Solo rewards changed from 5 >>> 3 Challenge Coins.
  • Co-op rewards changed from 5 >>> 3 Challenge Coins.

Bugs/Misc

  • Various bug fixes.

Special thanks to the Discord community!

Reminder: Teasers for upcoming content is visible in the Mobmania Discord!

Changed files in this update

