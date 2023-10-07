What's NEW in Version a.6.2.2
NEW! Character - Will
NEW! Will The Waiter - "Who ordered the knuckle sandwich?"
General
- NEW! Rogue Will skin.
- NEW! Pill trinket.
- NEW! Tablet trinket.
- NEW! Speaker trinket.
- NEW! Thumbs Up emote.
- NEW! No Trinket emote.
- NEW! No Badge emote.
- New save starting coins changed from 4,000 >>> 7,000. Existing saves will be granted 3,000 Mobmania coins.
- Clears required to raise character tiers reduced from 5 >>> 3 per tier.
- Badge Craft and Badge Shatter button icons updated for better clarity.
- Soul in Darkwood slightly nerfed.
- Characters now have a difficulty rating.
- Later Stages now deal less player damage.
- Dailies are no longer locked into a single stage and can now be cleared on each stage for rewards.
- Hunts are no longer locked into a single stage and can now be cleared on each stage for rewards (Forest, Darkwood, The Deep, and Bedrock).
- Solo rewards changed from 5 >>> 3 Challenge Coins.
- Co-op rewards changed from 5 >>> 3 Challenge Coins.
Bugs/Misc
- Various bug fixes.
