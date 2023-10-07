 Skip to content

勇者屠龙 之 永恒幻想 update for 7 October 2023

Updated on October 7, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12381023 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Unlock additional content [Soul Rebirth]

  2. Fixed attribute display issue with weapon crossbow

  3. Fix the issue of custom keyboard buttons that may fail after restarting the game

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2550731
  • Loading history…
