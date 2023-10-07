-
Unlock additional content [Soul Rebirth]
-
Fixed attribute display issue with weapon crossbow
-
Fix the issue of custom keyboard buttons that may fail after restarting the game
勇者屠龙 之 永恒幻想 update for 7 October 2023
Updated on October 7, 2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
