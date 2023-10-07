Hotfix Update 1.01

Hey all!
We have changed a few items and in game things that were not working properly.
We continue to strive to make this game as good and user friendly as possible.
Update 1.01
Added:
- Full Inverted mouse option, button in inventory.
Fixed:
- When you start ''continue'' it will immediately open the load menu, instead of starting a new game.
- The door to the new area is removed, making the ''great one'' boss optional
- Changed Enfall's armor to give 0.3 speed instead of 1.0
- Changed Enfall's helmet to Superiour quality instead of Epic
- Changed Gauntlets of speed to Gauntlets of power
- Few small misc detail changes
Changed files in this update