 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lords & Blades update for 7 October 2023

Hotfix Update 1.01

Share · View all patches · Build 12380936 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all!

We have changed a few items and in game things that were not working properly.
We continue to strive to make this game as good and user friendly as possible.

Update 1.01

Added:

  • Full Inverted mouse option, button in inventory.

Fixed:

  • When you start ''continue'' it will immediately open the load menu, instead of starting a new game.
  • The door to the new area is removed, making the ''great one'' boss optional
  • Changed Enfall's armor to give 0.3 speed instead of 1.0
  • Changed Enfall's helmet to Superiour quality instead of Epic
  • Changed Gauntlets of speed to Gauntlets of power
  • Few small misc detail changes

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1860492
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link