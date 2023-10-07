 Skip to content

Viral Proto Pack update for 7 October 2023

Upgrades and bug fixes October 6, 2023

Build 12380895

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Adjustable FOV added (45-110 degrees)
-Weapon placement moved to right side
-Adjustable crosshair size added
-Minor bugs fixed

