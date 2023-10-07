Fixed bug where player could exit robot while it was moving very fast.
Adjusted camera borders.
Fixed bug where health fuel was taken while the game was paused.
Astrominer Playtest update for 7 October 2023
rc0.12
Patchnotes via Steam Community
