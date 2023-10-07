 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Astrominer Playtest update for 7 October 2023

rc0.12

Share · View all patches · Build 12380857 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed bug where player could exit robot while it was moving very fast.
Adjusted camera borders.
Fixed bug where health fuel was taken while the game was paused.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2544671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link