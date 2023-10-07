 Skip to content

I See Red update for 7 October 2023

I See Red 2.0.12

I See Red update for 7 October 2023

I See Red 2.0.12

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Today we bring you a lot of fixes and balancing that was almost all of it based on reports made by you, our beloved players. The changes are the following:

Balance

  • Reduced the hook kick damage from 5 to 3.
  • Melee damage is now considered for the hook kick attack.
  • Sentient Artillery health reduced from 100 to 80.
  • Sentient Chaser health reduced from 35 to 30.
  • Sentient Security Handler health reduced from 30 to 25.
  • Sentient Rebounder health reduced from 65 to 50.
  • Sustained Energy Releaser ammo increased from 10 seconds to 12 seconds.
  • Tesla Projector ammo increased from 6 seconds to 8 seconds.

Changes

  • Small transition improvements in the Boss and the High Human difficulty musics.
  • Improved lightning in a room in Unknown.
  • Improved the Flamethrower's decorative particles
  • Updated internal tools and plugins for better performance, fixes and production speed.
  • The achievement [spoiler]Bip Bop[/spoiler] has been renamed to [spoiler]Beep Boop[/spoiler].
  • Elements pushed by melee weapons and the hook kick now consider the total damage received for an extra push.
  • Improved the direction of certain knockbacks.

Fixes

  • Fixed the missiles from Missiles Director tracking the Player instead of enemies when used by a controlled enemy.
  • Crash fix when removing Head Start.
  • Fixed the Flamethrower and Back to Back decorative particles still playing when their owners were hidden.
  • The achievement Banned got its description updated to include its requirement since it was partially missing.
  • Fixed The Harvester from having its description and short description flipped.
  • Improved the interaction detection when many physical objects were close together.
  • Fixed a rare crash related to using the Gravity Gauntlet.
  • Fixed Collector awarding blocked passives.
  • Fixed Desperation being usable in Omen.
  • Gun Welder got its description updated since it was describing an incorrect behavior.
  • Fixed the VFX used in Loot Boxes from having the effect being restarted when exiting and entering the same room.
  • Fixed Unknown having a room with a decorative door marked as interactive.
  • Fixed Sentient Security Handler knockback not working.
  • Fixed certain attacks not triggering the stun chance system.
  • Fixed [spoiler]What Remains of Viktor Ivanov[/spoiler] spike attack from not playing its fade out transition.
  • Tentative crash fix when firing the Railgun.
  • Tentative crash fix when firing at the Mech Bodyguard.
  • Tentative crash fix when destroying a body using Brutal Vampirism.
  • Tentative crash fix when an enemy dies having the Alien Mask.
  • Fixed rendering issues with the Giant Blind Crab.
  • Fixed So It Begins movie controls sounds when pausing not playing.
  • Fixed enemies remaining paused forever when pausing during So It Begins.
  • Fixed the room sequence not pausing during So It Begins (this is tied to the "close" effect the room has which was also not playing).
  • Fixed strange behaviors when dying at the same time the game is paused.

