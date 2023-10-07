I See Red 2.0.12

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Today we bring you a lot of fixes and balancing that was almost all of it based on reports made by you, our beloved players. The changes are the following:

Balance

Reduced the hook kick damage from 5 to 3.

Melee damage is now considered for the hook kick attack.

Sentient Artillery health reduced from 100 to 80.

Sentient Chaser health reduced from 35 to 30.

Sentient Security Handler health reduced from 30 to 25.

Sentient Rebounder health reduced from 65 to 50.

Sustained Energy Releaser ammo increased from 10 seconds to 12 seconds.

Tesla Projector ammo increased from 6 seconds to 8 seconds.

Changes

Small transition improvements in the Boss and the High Human difficulty musics.

Improved lightning in a room in Unknown.

Improved the Flamethrower's decorative particles

Updated internal tools and plugins for better performance, fixes and production speed.

The achievement [spoiler]Bip Bop[/spoiler] has been renamed to [spoiler]Beep Boop[/spoiler].

Elements pushed by melee weapons and the hook kick now consider the total damage received for an extra push.

Improved the direction of certain knockbacks.

Fixes