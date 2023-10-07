 Skip to content

东方王朝之丝绸之路 update for 7 October 2023

Version 2.0.3 更新

Version 2.0.3 更新

Patchnotes via Steam Community

--Optimize the loading and optimization of some resources in the game
--Optimization point console interface skill description text
--Optimization Point: The Problem of Background Adaptation in the Description of Platform Interface Skills
--[New] Setting interface custom shortcut key function
--Fix the issue of not being able to place reinforcements after opening the hero mode in the first level
--Fix the issue of Egypt level not being able to settle normally
--Fix some known bugs

Changed files in this update

