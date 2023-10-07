 Skip to content

Suit for Hire update for 7 October 2023

Patch 18.3 - More Improvements/Bug Fixes

Patch 18.3 - More Improvements/Bug Fixes

Hey everyone, we released another small patch today with more bug fixes and improvements:

  • Fixed: Can grapple enemies while diving
  • Fixed: Grappling/kicking an enemy to death doesn't reset laser
  • Fixed: Player can shoot while in loading screen
  • Added: more visual cues like arrows/lights to doorways in Art Exhibit colosseum area
  • Added: game version in corner of main menu
  • Improved: visibility in Subway Trains level (vents now occlude)

Thank you to everyone who submitted bug reports and feedback.

Please keep letting us know about any issues so we can improve the game further!

