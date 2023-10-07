Patch 18.3 - More Improvements/Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12380744 · Last edited 7 October 2023 – 05:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone, we released another small patch today with more bug fixes and improvements:

Fixed: Can grapple enemies while diving

Fixed: Grappling/kicking an enemy to death doesn't reset laser

Fixed: Player can shoot while in loading screen

Added: more visual cues like arrows/lights to doorways in Art Exhibit colosseum area

Added: game version in corner of main menu

Improved: visibility in Subway Trains level (vents now occlude)

Thank you to everyone who submitted bug reports and feedback.

Please keep letting us know about any issues so we can improve the game further!