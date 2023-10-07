The reason for this problem may be due to two flow volumes
Probably fixed it
Fixed a bug that prompted the display of time
腾起之蛇：现世 update for 7 October 2023
May have fixed the issue of a building disappearing after reading a file
Patchnotes via Steam Community
The reason for this problem may be due to two flow volumes
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2433461
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update