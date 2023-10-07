 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

腾起之蛇：现世 update for 7 October 2023

May have fixed the issue of a building disappearing after reading a file

Share · View all patches · Build 12380726 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The reason for this problem may be due to two flow volumes
Probably fixed it
Fixed a bug that prompted the display of time

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2433461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link