 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Basics In Intermediate Filmmaking update for 7 October 2023

Pause Settings Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12380722 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I changed the "Shadows" tab in the settings to "Lighting" and I had it change a few more lighting settings so the game could be more optimized for lower-end hardware

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2477743
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link