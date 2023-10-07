Hot Dog Reporter 0.6.1

Hi! Thank you for playing Hot Dot Reporter! Here's an with a change to an annoying level and some small physics and quality of life updates.
- 006: Mind the Gap is now slightly less infuriating
- Removed the Experimental Physics option and made them standard (physics now tick 120 times per second instead of 60)
- Added an FPS limit to the Video options
- Increased time before autoselecting buttons on game end screens to help avoid accidentally mashing through it
- Leaderboard now shows up to 50 entries instead of 10
Changed files in this update