Hot Dog Reporter update for 7 October 2023

Hot Dog Reporter 0.6.1

7 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi! Thank you for playing Hot Dot Reporter! Here's an with a change to an annoying level and some small physics and quality of life updates.

  • 006: Mind the Gap is now slightly less infuriating
  • Removed the Experimental Physics option and made them standard (physics now tick 120 times per second instead of 60)
  • Added an FPS limit to the Video options
  • Increased time before autoselecting buttons on game end screens to help avoid accidentally mashing through it
  • Leaderboard now shows up to 50 entries instead of 10

