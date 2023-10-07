v5-2747 changelog

Fix abnormal AI performance caused by faulty neural network cells

Fixed the state error of the spirit after passing the challenge

Fixed a bug where the Heart Method could still be strengthened, extracted, and converted when activated

Reduce the attack frequency of NPC normal attacks by 30%

Cancel the mental drain of jumping

Lowers the mental energy consumption of the dodging operation

Increased lateral movement speed in character combat mode

Adjust the TAB target lock alignment UI in battle mode

Adjust the target highlighting after TAB target lock in battle mode