三界 update for 7 October 2023

v5-2747 changelog

Fix abnormal AI performance caused by faulty neural network cells
Fixed the state error of the spirit after passing the challenge
Fixed a bug where the Heart Method could still be strengthened, extracted, and converted when activated
Reduce the attack frequency of NPC normal attacks by 30%
Cancel the mental drain of jumping
Lowers the mental energy consumption of the dodging operation
Increased lateral movement speed in character combat mode
Adjust the TAB target lock alignment UI in battle mode
Adjust the target highlighting after TAB target lock in battle mode

