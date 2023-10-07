Balancing And Bug Fixes V1.0.6

Thanks to everyone's contributions in providing feedback, bug reports and suggestions.

the number of clues required to be collected as well as the quantity of ritual items is now lowered.

(these adjustments will still be based on the number of players in the game)

[Balancing]

Lowered amount of items needs to be collected & clues to solve per game

[Bug]

Fixed rare cases when you load in the game and some players are bugged

Fixed the sound range for digging graves

[Quality of life]

Removed 0 and o from private lobbies codes due to confusion between the two.

[Localization]

Fixed localization for the word "Wendigo"

Fixed text 'can't spawn too close to a player' not updating in PvP.