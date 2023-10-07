 Skip to content

Gehinnom update for 7 October 2023

Balancing And Bug Fixes V1.0.6

Balancing And Bug Fixes V1.0.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks to everyone's contributions in providing feedback, bug reports and suggestions.
the number of clues required to be collected as well as the quantity of ritual items is now lowered.
(these adjustments will still be based on the number of players in the game)

[Balancing]
Lowered amount of items needs to be collected & clues to solve per game

[Bug]
Fixed rare cases when you load in the game and some players are bugged
Fixed the sound range for digging graves

[Quality of life]
Removed 0 and o from private lobbies codes due to confusion between the two.

[Localization]
Fixed localization for the word "Wendigo"
Fixed text 'can't spawn too close to a player' not updating in PvP.

