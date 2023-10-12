Apex Legends™ Doppelgangers Collection Event Trailer

Embrace your dark side in the Doppelgangers Collection Event, October 17th - Oct 31st. Drop into Tricks N’ Treats Trios, where Copycat Kits grant extra abilities from different legends. Fill your packs with Candy, a consumable that grants bonus EVO points, Ult charge, and more. Let your bullets light the way as After Dark maps take over with nightmarish versions of Olympus, Kings Canyon, and World’s Edge filling the rotation. Complete sinister challenges to earn items in the Doppelgangers rewards track.

Plus, unlock 24 limited-time Doppelgangers Collection Event cosmetics before the event is over, and automatically receive Revenant's Prestige Skin “Apex Nightmare” - made to spread fear across the Outlands.

Learn More: http://x.ea.com/apxl/doppelgangers-event