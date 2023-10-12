 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Apex Legends update for 12 October 2023

Apex Legends™ Doppelgangers Collection Event Trailer

Share · View all patches · Build 12380636 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Embrace your dark side in the Doppelgangers Collection Event, October 17th - Oct 31st. Drop into Tricks N’ Treats Trios, where Copycat Kits grant extra abilities from different legends. Fill your packs with Candy, a consumable that grants bonus EVO points, Ult charge, and more. Let your bullets light the way as After Dark maps take over with nightmarish versions of Olympus, Kings Canyon, and World’s Edge filling the rotation. Complete sinister challenges to earn items in the Doppelgangers rewards track.

Plus, unlock 24 limited-time Doppelgangers Collection Event cosmetics before the event is over, and automatically receive Revenant's Prestige Skin “Apex Nightmare” - made to spread fear across the Outlands.

Learn More: http://x.ea.com/apxl/doppelgangers-event

Changed files in this update

Apex Legends Content Depot 1172471
  • Loading history…
Apex Legends French Depot 1172472
  • Loading history…
Apex Legends German Depot 1172473
  • Loading history…
Apex Legends Italian Depot 1172474
  • Loading history…
Apex Legends Japanese Depot 1172475
  • Loading history…
Apex Legends Korean Depot 1172476
  • Loading history…
Apex Legends Mandarin Depot 1172477
  • Loading history…
Apex Legends Polish Depot 1172478
  • Loading history…
Apex Legends Russian Depot 1172479
  • Loading history…
Apex Legends Spanish Depot 1311105
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link