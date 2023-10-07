V1.2 Campaign & Ship Sizes Rework!

All ships apart from Phantom, Viper, Skyforce and Space Voyager have had their entire ship sizes decreased by about 40-50% each. (Massive difference)

This change will not be visible in the Shipyard view.

Almost all Normal Campaign levels are now much easier to beat (apart from boss fights).

Slightly better optimization on all of the edited ships above.

Added a new sound that plays when triggering a Checkpoint (Affected by the SFX volume slider).

Added a small text guide for the first boss fight.

Fixed a lot of bugs with Boost not working on certain ship colour variants after the last update.

In the next update I will be reworking the Infinite Levels slightly, and remove the "NoM" variants. Going to start testing out some new feature ideas also, such as making the asteroids/meteorites destroyable by shooting them (not just missiles), but it may cause too many performance issues (we will see).