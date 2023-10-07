 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mini Continental Saga update for 7 October 2023

Oct. 7 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12380589 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Very hot fix for some deck edit menu text and other English text.
Enjoy!!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2514951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2514953
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link