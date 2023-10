NOISZ's second story DLC (the first one in checks notes four years!) is here! Take a trip back in time and discover how it all began in Episode G.

This short campaign features 6 new songs and the all-new Proto Style, a wild new twist on NOISZ's gameplay which can also be used outside of the epG content.

For the first week after launch, it's also 11% off! Why not Give it a try. Or something. Look, I save all my good writing for the game, so deal with it.