The Sand Update is live!

The first major content update for Drift is now live! If you haven't seen what's in store, be sure to read the patch notes below.

I'm looking forward to hearing your feedback as it will shape what Update 2 and beyond will look like.

Thank you playing and see you in the field!

New Features

Desert Biome

There is a new striking biome to be found in the field. Covered in sandy, silicate dust and with a plethora of resources to be found, the desert biome holds a lot of mysteries - shipwrecks, islands and more!

Launchpads

Getting off the ship and up to speed can be a chore - but not anymore! The new launchpads give you an explosive start to your journey into the field.

Long Range Scanner

Tired of leaving things to chance? The Long Range Scanner, with a little help from data cards littered through the field, will guide you to rare resources, strange readings and more! Requires massive amounts of power.

Ship Power

Massive amounts of power? Your suit is no longer the only equipment to require high voltage power. For now, only the new launchpads and long range scanner require ship power, which is provided by new power supplies.

Outposts

Tired of the same old rocks near your ship? Dream of second home ownership? Then outposts are for you! Drive a spike into an asteroid and set up a new base - overlooking a beautiful vista or near your favorite crystal mine.

Tractor Targets

Launchpads help us leave in a hurry, but getting home can be a pain with no rocks to tractor to. Tractor targets can be placed on your ships, outposts and asteroids to provide a simple path through the field, all the way home. Upgraded versions that increase speed are also available.

...and more!

Unlimited crystals from a new crystal drill helps ease the resource grind for large builds. New equipment like the inventory expander or build range extender help make building easier than ever. 18 new research opportunities guide you to the new content. New floors, walls and props give more creativity when designing your ship or outpost.

Changes

It's not just about the new stuff. Many things of the base game have been improved as well.

Reduce energy usage of both jetpack and tractoring

Improved asteroid models for performance

HUD Icon when tractor beam is on a valid target

Better feel for speed in the field

Show which way is the front for many building pieces

Optional Speedometer

New settings to reset tutorial messages from the robot and to replay just the last one.

Increase light output from lamp posts

Bug Fixes

It wouldn't be an update without a few bug fixes as well. Here are the most interesting ones.