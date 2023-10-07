 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

mtion studio update for 7 October 2023

Patch #12 Clubhouse Import & Export

Share · View all patches · Build 12380445 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Attention, Visionary Creators!

BIG NEWS from the mtion studio battleground! Dive into a highly-requested feature: Import and Export! 🎉

Ever dreamt of catapulting your entire clubhouse into the vast digital universe, sharing your masterpieces with friends, or even showcasing it to the awe-struck public? Dream no more! Now, with just a click, beam out your clubhouse packed with all its glorious interactions. 🚀

All you need to do is click the export button on your safe file, or access import and export from the application menu!

Other updates:

  1. Chromakeying now starts automatically if enabled on a display
  2. Added chromakeying to NDI displays.

As always, your insights and feedback drive our improvements. Keep them coming!

Happy Creating,

  • mtion studio team

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1920721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link