Patch #12 Clubhouse Import & Export

Attention, Visionary Creators!
BIG NEWS from the mtion studio battleground! Dive into a highly-requested feature: Import and Export! 🎉
Ever dreamt of catapulting your entire clubhouse into the vast digital universe, sharing your masterpieces with friends, or even showcasing it to the awe-struck public? Dream no more! Now, with just a click, beam out your clubhouse packed with all its glorious interactions. 🚀
All you need to do is click the export button on your safe file, or access import and export from the application menu!
Other updates:
- Chromakeying now starts automatically if enabled on a display
- Added chromakeying to NDI displays.
As always, your insights and feedback drive our improvements. Keep them coming!
Happy Creating,
- mtion studio team
