Patch #12 Clubhouse Import & Export

Attention, Visionary Creators!

BIG NEWS from the mtion studio battleground! Dive into a highly-requested feature: Import and Export! 🎉

Ever dreamt of catapulting your entire clubhouse into the vast digital universe, sharing your masterpieces with friends, or even showcasing it to the awe-struck public? Dream no more! Now, with just a click, beam out your clubhouse packed with all its glorious interactions. 🚀

All you need to do is click the export button on your safe file, or access import and export from the application menu!

Other updates:

Chromakeying now starts automatically if enabled on a display Added chromakeying to NDI displays.

As always, your insights and feedback drive our improvements. Keep them coming!

Happy Creating,