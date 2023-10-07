- Useless cabinet in the room now acts as a Fav Item Display storage box
- Bug: Planter Boxes are now properly categorized in the Crafting tab of the Inventory
- Bug: Fixed a specific NPC missing from the Village when they were supposed to be un-missing
- Bug: Gem Museum now accepts Sparkly Rock
Mineko's Night Market update for 7 October 2023
Build V0.8.1.1 Changelog (PC/OSX)
