Mineko's Night Market update for 7 October 2023

Build V0.8.1.1 Changelog (PC/OSX)

Share · View all patches · Build 12380435 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Useless cabinet in the room now acts as a Fav Item Display storage box
  • Bug: Planter Boxes are now properly categorized in the Crafting tab of the Inventory
  • Bug: Fixed a specific NPC missing from the Village when they were supposed to be un-missing
  • Bug: Gem Museum now accepts Sparkly Rock

Changed files in this update

