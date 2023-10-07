Carth Alpha 1.95e4
~Fixed and Removed spawners not meant to be in game
~Fixed Stone Golem attacks glitching and firing multiple times
~Fixed Cave Crawler Death Animation looping when it should not be.
~Optimized New Enemies Bones and Skinned Meshes
~Fixed Spiders Hit Colliders and Movement
~Adjusted Ghoul health and Regeneration Time
~Adjustments to OGRE attack range and timing
~Fixed Giant Rat attack hit box
~Made changes to Lucanops Colliders and Attacks
~Fixed Morphorrid Death animation looping
~Fixed Morphorrid attack hit boxes and colliders
~Tetrachnide Now doing damage with all attacks from both claws
~Fixes Troll 2 Hit boxes and Colliders
~Adjusted Troll 2 attack animations and timing
~Fixed Troll 2 attack animations firing when they should not be and glitching
~Fixed Vampire unable to hurt Players
~Adjusted Vampire attack hit boxes and attacking distance
~Fixed Vespomorph attacks and movements
~Fixed Werewolf 2 attacking distance and timing
~Adjusted Wyvern attacks, damage, and animations
~Adjustments to Start and Character Creation Scene
~Fixed bugs with music system (Possible fix for Battle and Wander playing at same time at random)
~Fixed bug where music system could falter on player death
~New Start Scene
~Fixed bugs with First person camera and multiplayer
~Began Localizing Steam Page
~Chinese
~Japanese
~Korean
~Turkish
~French
~German
~Portuguese
~Spanish
~Russian
~Vietnamese
~Fixed bug with players unable to select certain Feats during character creation
~Altered
~Schism Scholar
~Otherworldly Pact
~Began work on new looting system
~Began integrations with DLSS and FSR for huge optimization gains
~Fixed bugs with our loot drops and stashes
~Fixed bugs with Merc system
~Updated to newest Engine Version
~Re baked Occlusion Culling
~Added DLSS with a default back if not support (Nvidia GPU's ONLY)
~Is first iteration and hoping for strong performance gains with little quality loss
~Will reevaluate over next week and reviews
~Adjusted Fire basket Lighting LOD Distance
~Removed not needed spawners from mainland
Carth Playtest update for 7 October 2023
Carth Alpha 1.95e4
Carth Alpha 1.95e4
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update