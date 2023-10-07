 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Carth Playtest update for 7 October 2023

Carth Alpha 1.95e4

Share · View all patches · Build 12380426 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Carth Alpha 1.95e4
~Fixed and Removed spawners not meant to be in game
~Fixed Stone Golem attacks glitching and firing multiple times
~Fixed Cave Crawler Death Animation looping when it should not be.
~Optimized New Enemies Bones and Skinned Meshes
~Fixed Spiders Hit Colliders and Movement
~Adjusted Ghoul health and Regeneration Time
~Adjustments to OGRE attack range and timing
~Fixed Giant Rat attack hit box
~Made changes to Lucanops Colliders and Attacks
~Fixed Morphorrid Death animation looping
~Fixed Morphorrid attack hit boxes and colliders
~Tetrachnide Now doing damage with all attacks from both claws
~Fixes Troll 2 Hit boxes and Colliders
~Adjusted Troll 2 attack animations and timing
~Fixed Troll 2 attack animations firing when they should not be and glitching
~Fixed Vampire unable to hurt Players
~Adjusted Vampire attack hit boxes and attacking distance
~Fixed Vespomorph attacks and movements
~Fixed Werewolf 2 attacking distance and timing
~Adjusted Wyvern attacks, damage, and animations
~Adjustments to Start and Character Creation Scene
~Fixed bugs with music system (Possible fix for Battle and Wander playing at same time at random)
~Fixed bug where music system could falter on player death
~New Start Scene
~Fixed bugs with First person camera and multiplayer
~Began Localizing Steam Page
~Chinese
~Japanese
~Korean
~Turkish
~French
~German
~Portuguese
~Spanish
~Russian
~Vietnamese
~Fixed bug with players unable to select certain Feats during character creation
~Altered
~Schism Scholar
~Otherworldly Pact
~Began work on new looting system
~Began integrations with DLSS and FSR for huge optimization gains
~Fixed bugs with our loot drops and stashes
~Fixed bugs with Merc system
~Updated to newest Engine Version
~Re baked Occlusion Culling
~Added DLSS with a default back if not support (Nvidia GPU's ONLY)
~Is first iteration and hoping for strong performance gains with little quality loss
~Will reevaluate over next week and reviews
~Adjusted Fire basket Lighting LOD Distance
~Removed not needed spawners from mainland

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1638651 Depot 1638651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link