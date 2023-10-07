Carth Alpha 1.95e4

~Fixed and Removed spawners not meant to be in game

~Fixed Stone Golem attacks glitching and firing multiple times

~Fixed Cave Crawler Death Animation looping when it should not be.

~Optimized New Enemies Bones and Skinned Meshes

~Fixed Spiders Hit Colliders and Movement

~Adjusted Ghoul health and Regeneration Time

~Adjustments to OGRE attack range and timing

~Fixed Giant Rat attack hit box

~Made changes to Lucanops Colliders and Attacks

~Fixed Morphorrid Death animation looping

~Fixed Morphorrid attack hit boxes and colliders

~Tetrachnide Now doing damage with all attacks from both claws

~Fixes Troll 2 Hit boxes and Colliders

~Adjusted Troll 2 attack animations and timing

~Fixed Troll 2 attack animations firing when they should not be and glitching

~Fixed Vampire unable to hurt Players

~Adjusted Vampire attack hit boxes and attacking distance

~Fixed Vespomorph attacks and movements

~Fixed Werewolf 2 attacking distance and timing

~Adjusted Wyvern attacks, damage, and animations

~Adjustments to Start and Character Creation Scene

~Fixed bugs with music system (Possible fix for Battle and Wander playing at same time at random)

~Fixed bug where music system could falter on player death

~New Start Scene

~Fixed bugs with First person camera and multiplayer

~Began Localizing Steam Page

~Chinese

~Japanese

~Korean

~Turkish

~French

~German

~Portuguese

~Spanish

~Russian

~Vietnamese

~Fixed bug with players unable to select certain Feats during character creation

~Altered

~Schism Scholar

~Otherworldly Pact

~Began work on new looting system

~Began integrations with DLSS and FSR for huge optimization gains

~Fixed bugs with our loot drops and stashes

~Fixed bugs with Merc system

~Updated to newest Engine Version

~Re baked Occlusion Culling

~Added DLSS with a default back if not support (Nvidia GPU's ONLY)

~Is first iteration and hoping for strong performance gains with little quality loss

~Will reevaluate over next week and reviews

~Adjusted Fire basket Lighting LOD Distance

~Removed not needed spawners from mainland