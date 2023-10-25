[Game Launch Announcement] "Three Kingdoms: Battle of Generals" OUT NOW!

After several iterations, "Three Kingdoms: Battle of Generals" has finally met everyone on the Steam platform. As a war strategy game based on the history of the Three Kingdoms, we always hope to lead all players, personally push the gears of history, step into the ancient battlefield of the Three Kingdoms in the chaos of war and smoke, and write their own history. The game mode adopts the season reincarnation mechanism, players can choose different historical stage scripts, and experience the real process of the Romance of the Three Kingdoms. To celebrate the launch of the game, we have also prepared a launch gift package for everyone.

*Gift exchange code: QMSG8888

Gift content: Talent Recruitment10, Coin20000, Strategy Points8000

Gift code redemption method: Click on the avatar in the upper left corner of the main game interface - click on "Code Redemption" in the upper right corner - enter the gift code to redeem the gift package**

Finally, we look forward to your comments after you have played the game for a while, each comment can help us do better. If you encounter any game-related issues, you can contact us via the customer service email Qimousg01@hotmail.com.