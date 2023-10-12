Tropico 6 Update 21 - Chozas, Desapareced

Fellow Tropicans,

Tropico 6 Update 21 has just been released for Steam and Windows PC. The update will be available later with the DLC release of "Going Viral" on October 26 on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 | 5.

With Update 21, we have added a new edict that finally allows you to prevent your Tropican inhabitants from building shacks that disturb the breathtaking view from your pristine and opulent palace balcony.

Furthermore, we have some smaller bugfixes in our update repertoire.

For more details, please check out the full changelog below.

Viva Tropico!

New Features

The new “No more shacks” edict was added to the game.

Changes