Vosphia Full Release Update
Features:
- Added more modifiable settings for controls
- Abandoned Castle dungeon added
- Added ability to roll (nullifies mob damage whilst rolling)
- Modified enemy collision methods (instead of blocking player, players can walk through monsters, but
will take movement debuff)
- Added option to change NPC density (only filler NPC, not enemy NPC) (default low, up to 3x)
- Added cart NPCs
- Re-added & fixed damage indicators
- Added 8 new dungeons (5 near starting areas)
- Increased density of world structures
- Added new enemies & bosses
- Added new 40+ items & recipes
- Testing gamepad support
- Added 10+ new abilities & “ultimate abilities” (ultimates do significantly more damage)
- Added 10+ new side quests
- Updated ability descriptions & ability display types
- Increased foliage density
- Certain foliages overhauled due to height issue
- Additional spots for shopkeepers and mountkeepers in world
- New endgame gear material
- New gears for both mage & melee class styles
- Updated lifeskills to include more items & content
- Updated various items for balancing purposes
- Updated enemy strength & sizes (collision & visual) for balancing purposes
- Updated enemy drop tables to allow certain items to be more accessible
- Updated certain recipes to be more balanced
- Final end quest added
- Small modification to landscape structure (more “hills” in newer areas)
- Added particles to arrows for visibility
- Increased spawn amount for world mobs (mostly increased passive #s)
- Updated spawn reset time for mobs
- Revamped horse types & systems for lower-end & higher-end horses
- Minor edits to enterable buildings
- Minor graphical improvements
- Additional console commands added (SpawnEnemy and ToggleEscape)
Fixes:
- Escape did not work
- When mobs spawned, a quick flash of another monster appeared
- Certain controls did not work after starting the game
- Console opened without turning the console option on
- Fixed various save issues with respawning farm & building related items
Notes:
This is Vosphia's full release from early access.
Thank you for supporting this side-project of mine. This project has been my first published project and was certainly a big project to begin with, but thank you to everyone who gave suggestions and reported issues to help improve the game.
Albeit not at the same pace as I will soon attend college, Vosphia will likely be updated in the future with new content that revolves around the story the world of Vosphia. If you have any suggestions for future updates, please let me know.
During gameplay, if there are any bugs or issues, please let me know and I will try to fix them as soon as possible. As the game is made by myself and QA is also done by myself, I may miss certain bugs and testing areas.
Once again, thank you for supporting Vosphia until full release.
