Vosphia Full Release Update

Features:

Added more modifiable settings for controls

Abandoned Castle dungeon added

Added ability to roll (nullifies mob damage whilst rolling)

Modified enemy collision methods (instead of blocking player, players can walk through monsters, but

will take movement debuff) Added option to change NPC density (only filler NPC, not enemy NPC) (default low, up to 3x)

Added cart NPCs

Re-added & fixed damage indicators

Added 8 new dungeons (5 near starting areas)

Increased density of world structures

Added new enemies & bosses

Added new 40+ items & recipes

Testing gamepad support

Added 10+ new abilities & “ultimate abilities” (ultimates do significantly more damage)

Added 10+ new side quests

Updated ability descriptions & ability display types

Increased foliage density

Certain foliages overhauled due to height issue

Additional spots for shopkeepers and mountkeepers in world

New endgame gear material

New gears for both mage & melee class styles

Updated lifeskills to include more items & content

Updated various items for balancing purposes

Updated enemy strength & sizes (collision & visual) for balancing purposes

Updated enemy drop tables to allow certain items to be more accessible

Updated certain recipes to be more balanced

Final end quest added

Small modification to landscape structure (more “hills” in newer areas)

Added particles to arrows for visibility

Increased spawn amount for world mobs (mostly increased passive #s)

Updated spawn reset time for mobs

Revamped horse types & systems for lower-end & higher-end horses

Minor edits to enterable buildings

Minor graphical improvements

Additional console commands added (SpawnEnemy and ToggleEscape)

Fixes:

Escape did not work

When mobs spawned, a quick flash of another monster appeared

Certain controls did not work after starting the game

Console opened without turning the console option on

Fixed various save issues with respawning farm & building related items

Notes:

This is Vosphia's full release from early access.

Thank you for supporting this side-project of mine. This project has been my first published project and was certainly a big project to begin with, but thank you to everyone who gave suggestions and reported issues to help improve the game.

Albeit not at the same pace as I will soon attend college, Vosphia will likely be updated in the future with new content that revolves around the story the world of Vosphia. If you have any suggestions for future updates, please let me know.

During gameplay, if there are any bugs or issues, please let me know and I will try to fix them as soon as possible. As the game is made by myself and QA is also done by myself, I may miss certain bugs and testing areas.

Once again, thank you for supporting Vosphia until full release.