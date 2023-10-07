Weekly Update: Digitally, Manually Made Manual

Hello,
Alright, so, you'd be surprised, but people have, at times, been confused about how to play Flock of Dogs. So I created a Flock Manual and made it accessible from the menu at any time. I like it. Fun to draw. I also played a lot of StarCraft: BW and the alpha for Stormgate this week. Sorry not sorry.
- New Flock Manual in menu
- Restructured the Fork area yet again
- Fixed some Build-A-Pup 3000 sounds playing at wrong time
- Whale parking lot at Rossmoor Park
- Plank Bridges are back!
- Fixed issue with dead BlobWebs
- Fixed leaky faucet
- Fixed BlueBirther animation
- Fixed BlueBirther loot spread
- Fixed an issue with SwitchPro controller, but maybe there's still an issue?
- Fixed issue with SkyTrack editing tools throwing a million warnings
-Max
Changed files in this update