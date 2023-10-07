Weekly Update: Digitally, Manually Made Manual

Hello,

Alright, so, you'd be surprised, but people have, at times, been confused about how to play Flock of Dogs. So I created a Flock Manual and made it accessible from the menu at any time. I like it. Fun to draw. I also played a lot of StarCraft: BW and the alpha for Stormgate this week. Sorry not sorry.

New Flock Manual in menu

Restructured the Fork area yet again

Fixed some Build-A-Pup 3000 sounds playing at wrong time

Whale parking lot at Rossmoor Park

Plank Bridges are back!

Fixed issue with dead BlobWebs

Fixed leaky faucet

Fixed BlueBirther animation

Fixed BlueBirther loot spread

Fixed an issue with SwitchPro controller, but maybe there's still an issue?

Fixed issue with SkyTrack editing tools throwing a million warnings

-Max