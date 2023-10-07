 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Flock of Dogs update for 7 October 2023

Weekly Update: Digitally, Manually Made Manual

Share · View all patches · Build 12380246 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

Alright, so, you'd be surprised, but people have, at times, been confused about how to play Flock of Dogs. So I created a Flock Manual and made it accessible from the menu at any time. I like it. Fun to draw. I also played a lot of StarCraft: BW and the alpha for Stormgate this week. Sorry not sorry.

  • New Flock Manual in menu
  • Restructured the Fork area yet again
  • Fixed some Build-A-Pup 3000 sounds playing at wrong time
  • Whale parking lot at Rossmoor Park
  • Plank Bridges are back!
  • Fixed issue with dead BlobWebs
  • Fixed leaky faucet
  • Fixed BlueBirther animation
  • Fixed BlueBirther loot spread
  • Fixed an issue with SwitchPro controller, but maybe there's still an issue?
  • Fixed issue with SkyTrack editing tools throwing a million warnings

-Max

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 812381 Depot 812381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 812382 Depot 812382
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 812383 Depot 812383
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link