Release Version 1.0

List of changes made in this version:

1- The versions were serialized, which means that now game updates will no longer require a complete download of the game.

2- More languages available, Italian, French, German and Portuguese were added to the list of languages, but I make the reservation that this is in beta phase, there may be translation errors.

3- New map, now the game has a new level, updates to statuses and skills, also several new enemies

4- A new character, the introduction of new characters and NPCs with missions

5- Review of the initial video mode, by default the game only allowed the highest possible mode when starting it, now the first time you open it it adapts to avoid major problems in toasters (colloquial way of calling some old computers). This is in the testing phase.

