 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Akpala update for 7 October 2023

Update on New Features and Matchmaking Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 12380140 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good evening.
We have created our first VR online multiplayer game, but we noticed an issue. Specifically, during these initial stages (right now), we are facing the problem of not being able to find players for online matches. We have considered several solutions:

Send notifications when someone is waiting for a match on the official Discord server.
We believe this will help alleviate the issue of players being spread out across different time zones, resulting in unsuccessful matchmaking. This feature has been implemented in our latest update, so please utilize it. Here's the Discord server invitation: https://discord.gg/XGDc7CGw9b. Notifications can be received in the "matchmaking-alerts" channel.

Introduce a feature in the waiting lobby that allows individual players to pass the time, like a practice area.
We think this can ease the discomfort players might feel while waiting for a match. We plan to introduce various enemy characters, creating something similar to a shooting game. We aim to release this feature in an update later this month.

Preparation for 1vs1 quick matches.
Currently, we are revisiting our matchmaking system. We believe this will make it easier for individuals to enjoy the gaming experience. We are planning to implement this feature as soon as possible, so please bear with us a little longer.

RedefineArts

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2341701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link