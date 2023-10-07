 Skip to content

Dinobreak update for 7 October 2023

DINOBREAK Patch Available! "Making Friends" Achievement Fix & More!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Survivors!

First off, thank you to everyone who has supported DINOBREAK so far!

We've pushed out a patch that fixes and tweaks a few things:

  • "Making Friends" achievement now properly functions!
  • Improvements made to cutscene speech volume.
  • Eggs hatch less frequently.
  • Weapon, item, and environment balancing across the game has been tweaked to reduce difficulty.
  • Minor bug fixes.

If you've played the game and enjoyed it, please leave us a positive review! It really helps us out a lot! If you haven't picked up DINOBREAK yet, there's still time to enjoy the 20% launch discount-- it runs until October 10th!

We're always listening to your feedback, so please keep it coming!

Thanks as always, Survivors!

