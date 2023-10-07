DINOBREAK Patch Available! "Making Friends" Achievement Fix & More!

Share · View all patches · Build 12380135 · Last edited 7 October 2023 – 05:32:15 UTC by Wendy

Hello Survivors!

First off, thank you to everyone who has supported DINOBREAK so far!

We've pushed out a patch that fixes and tweaks a few things:

"Making Friends" achievement now properly functions!

Improvements made to cutscene speech volume.

Eggs hatch less frequently.

Weapon, item, and environment balancing across the game has been tweaked to reduce difficulty.

Minor bug fixes.

If you've played the game and enjoyed it, please leave us a positive review! It really helps us out a lot! If you haven't picked up DINOBREAK yet, there's still time to enjoy the 20% launch discount-- it runs until October 10th!

We're always listening to your feedback, so please keep it coming!

Thanks as always, Survivors!