DINOBREAK Patch Available! "Making Friends" Achievement Fix & More!

Hello Survivors!
First off, thank you to everyone who has supported DINOBREAK so far!
We've pushed out a patch that fixes and tweaks a few things:
- "Making Friends" achievement now properly functions!
- Improvements made to cutscene speech volume.
- Eggs hatch less frequently.
- Weapon, item, and environment balancing across the game has been tweaked to reduce difficulty.
- Minor bug fixes.
If you've played the game and enjoyed it, please leave us a positive review! It really helps us out a lot! If you haven't picked up DINOBREAK yet, there's still time to enjoy the 20% launch discount-- it runs until October 10th!
We're always listening to your feedback, so please keep it coming!
Thanks as always, Survivors!
Changed files in this update