Korea Dynasty 0.5.10 Update

Improvements
Item
- Folding screen 3 furniture item has been added.
Optimization/Graphics
- Added an algorithm to improve CPU performance.
- The artifact generation algorithm has been optimized.
- Ambient lighting has been adjusted to be a bit more natural.
- A function that allows you to set the cycle for updating ambient light is applied.
*Reducing the update cycle for ambient light will greatly improve performance, but some light reflection processing intervals may become slightly unnatural. Currently, the default ambient light update cycle is set to 'low'.
Bug fix
- Fixed an error where NPCs in the main mission cave appeared abnormally.
- Fixed an issue where the boss starting pattern in the main mission cave was not working.
