2D menus for PC! v5.8

A very highly requested feature: proper 2D menus for the PC version!

This means instead of using 3D popup menus that are in the game world, you can now interact with menus with your mouse on the screen:

There is always still the option to switch back to 3D menus, which is very useful for editing things like particles and light sources, where you want to be able to see the changes you are making in 3D:

You can also use the pause menu in 2D!

If you are using a gamepad controller or are in VR then these options are disabled.

You can also go into the "pause menu -> PC options -> interface options" menu to change some options for the new 2D interface:

Enable 2D menus - Disable this option to completely remove 2D menus. The "switch to 2D" button on prop menus will be hidden and menus will always open in 3D, basically the same as things were before this update.

Use 2D on prop edit menus - Change whether prop popup menus open in 3D or 2D by default.

Use 2D on pause menu - The same effect, but for the pause menu.

New control bindings for pausing

Since "opening the 2D menu" and "teleporting to the location of the menu" are now two different things, there are new control bindings for each. You can edit these bindings in the "pause menu -> controls -> interaction" menu:

By default, pressing Escape will open the 2D menu (and keep the player in place) but if you have 2D menus disabled then it will teleport you to the corner of the room as normal.

Meanwhile, pressing middle-mouse will always teleport you to the location of the menu, regardless of whether 2D menus are enabled or not.

Signal menu improvements

This update also makes some changes to the signal edit menu. The red/orange range display line is now much more accurate and clearly shows exactly where signals will display red/orange.

You can also now use buttons for both +1 and +10 when adjusting the range, which makes increasing the range to large amounts SO much easier.

The way signal range is detected was also slightly adjusted, any newly placed or edited signals will include the source track piece in the red range (they didn't before). Setting either the red or orange range to zero will also now work correctly, meaning a signal can be set up to only show orange and never show red.

VR binding overlap options

There are some new settings for VR which allow you to specify whether you're using a custom control scheme that overlaps certain controls.

By default, only the Vive controller has the limitation of both the "teleport current scale" and "teleport change scale" overlapping with the up/down context options (which means that you can't press both at the same time). Meanwhile all other VR controllers only have the "teleport current scale" overlap, while the "teleport change scale" button is separate.

If you are using custom SteamVR bindings though then this may change! So the game now has options for you to manually specify whether these bindings overlap.

The benefit of this new system is that the default control scheme for most VR controllers now lets you use "change scale teleport" while an item is in your hand, which is HUGELY better for VR players!

Other fixes & features

This update also includes:

There is now a "clear text" button when using a text input window.

Collision for the particle emitter and light source props is now disabled while the menu is open, this solves the issue where trying to open the edit menu in miniature mode would be blocked by the props collision box.

Fixed bug where in VR the player could click on train/player triggers when within their detection range, this was caused by a collision layering issue.

Added collision for bridge railings track style.

The floating text popup box now glows in the dark.

There is now a note about using copy-paste when editing large amounts of text.

Fixed issue with the golden trains easter egg.

Fixed bug where skybox custom colors were not updating correctly when loading a save file.

The Adventure Map Jam continues!



There are still 10 more days left before the Adventure Map Jam ends (on the 16th) and there are already a bunch of entries you can play on the Steam Workshop!

To view entries so far, simply find the "competitions" drop down list on the workshop front page and choose the event from the list:

Remember you can make as many entires as you like, it doesn't need to be one-per-person. You can even work together with other people.

I'll be announcing a list of my personal favourites at the end of the event, and I can't wait to see all the final entries. Have fun!