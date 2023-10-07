2023-10-06 - Minor PC Version 1.02 Patch

Hey Doods,

We've released a small update for Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless to address a couple more issues with the game:

Correct order that settings are saved so that you can't become unable to open the game. There was an issue with this taking effect in 1.01. Sorry for the inconvenience! If you are currently receiving the "Failed to resize the window size." error, please use the following instructions to reset your PC-specific settings: Open in Windows Explorer: %appdata%\Nippon Ichi Software, Inc\Disgaea 7\ Delete the file: setting.ini This will not affect your game progress or gameplay-related settings. Please note that we're still investigating this error's root cause. If it affects you, try setting your Window Type to Borderless instead of Full Screen .

Fixed an issue where Geo Symbol destruction and similar repeating sound effects could overlap and become louder than intended at high frame rates, with fast mode enabled, or with skip modes enabled.

Fixed the display of certain skills under certain Wickedhancements. Elements should now be reported correctly when it would previously appear as None.

Fixed the first-launch of the game not checking your Steam language and always starting in English.

Please continue to report any issues in our Troubleshooting forum.

Thank you for all of the feedback so far.