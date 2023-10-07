Update 10: Bug Fixes

Apologies for the lack of updates! Got caught up with some things and will be updating more frequently now.
- Fixed a bug where melee projectiles disappeared when too large
- Improved FPS when attacking bosses
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Apologies for the lack of updates! Got caught up with some things and will be updating more frequently now.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update