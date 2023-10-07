 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Disfigure update for 7 October 2023

Update 10: Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12379864 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Apologies for the lack of updates! Got caught up with some things and will be updating more frequently now.

  • Fixed a bug where melee projectiles disappeared when too large
  • Improved FPS when attacking bosses

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2083161
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link