Share · View all patches · Build 12379860 · Last edited 7 October 2023 – 01:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Our playtest is over!

Thanks for participating and sharing your awesome feedback.

From now on, this build will be treated as internal, meaning we will still post updates and test here prior to updating our other public builds.

Feel free to stick around and/or uninstall this version! Either is ok with us.