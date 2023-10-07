Stitched HD Patch version 1.08

Hello everyone,
Hope everyone week is going well! We have a patch today that fix various problem with the game. The patch note is below:
- Addressed a problem with an achievement not unlocking
- Fixed an issue with wall tile set not displaying
- Made minor adjustment to existing tile art to improve quality
- Corrected a GUI display issue
- Multiple dialogue adjustments and clean up to improve gameplay experience
- Fixed a problem with item selection cancellation displaying incorrect dialogue
- Fixed a problem where some artworks were being displayed slightly earlier than other
- Addressed a scene where dialogue box was not displaying
Cheers!
- Fluffex Studios
