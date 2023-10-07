 Skip to content

Stitched HD update for 7 October 2023

Stitched HD Patch version 1.08

Patch version 1.08 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

Hope everyone week is going well! We have a patch today that fix various problem with the game. The patch note is below:

  • Addressed a problem with an achievement not unlocking
  • Fixed an issue with wall tile set not displaying
  • Made minor adjustment to existing tile art to improve quality
  • Corrected a GUI display issue
  • Multiple dialogue adjustments and clean up to improve gameplay experience
  • Fixed a problem with item selection cancellation displaying incorrect dialogue
  • Fixed a problem where some artworks were being displayed slightly earlier than other
  • Addressed a scene where dialogue box was not displaying

Cheers!

  • Fluffex Studios

