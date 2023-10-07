Stitched HD Patch version 1.08

Hello everyone,

Hope everyone week is going well! We have a patch today that fix various problem with the game. The patch note is below:

Addressed a problem with an achievement not unlocking

Fixed an issue with wall tile set not displaying

Made minor adjustment to existing tile art to improve quality

Corrected a GUI display issue

Multiple dialogue adjustments and clean up to improve gameplay experience

Fixed a problem with item selection cancellation displaying incorrect dialogue

Fixed a problem where some artworks were being displayed slightly earlier than other

Addressed a scene where dialogue box was not displaying

Cheers!