Realms Of Bondage Update - ver 0.3.2

Another little update to RoB. Please note that in some scenes there are interactions that I’ve temporarily made available early. Further on in development I’ll make these interactions unavailable until Ravora ranks up.

Please remember not to use your old save. This will cause errors. So instead CHEAT FROM THE MAIN MENU or start a new game to see the latest content.

Chagelog;

Added Reunite scene with Kaylin

-Added Zar dream quest 2

-Added Rav spank

-Added Rav BJ

-Added Rav stage up (to rank 2)

-Altered cheat - Now skips to end of Estelle part

-Made 3some scenes unavailable while Zaria is incapacitated

-Improved backgrounds for Rav crawl scenes

Thanks for all the support as usual and let me know if you find any bugs!