Illuminaria Playtest update for 7 October 2023

Controller support and new languages

Build 12379705 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added controller support and new languages: Korean, Turkish, Polish, Traditional Chinese, and Brazilian Portuguese.

