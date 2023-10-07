-Rifle reload animation lock fix
-Language swapping fix for UI
-made an eternal pact with the dark lord
-added obstacle so kitchen ghost can't get pushed out of room
-Yuhiko head-snapping animation glitch fixed
-fixed looping sfx in a certain scare
-fixed getting pushed animation
-fed tank-control critics to personal hellhounds
-adjusted turn speed in maze
-fixed credits animation
Ghost at Dawn update for 7 October 2023
Animation and UI fixes
-Rifle reload animation lock fix
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update