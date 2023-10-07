 Skip to content

Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 7 October 2023

06 Oct 23 Early Access Build

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed a bug with unloading passengers from vehicles who were carrying things themselves; sometimes the carried items would not be properly marked to be in the unloading hex.
  • fixed a bug where the AI could sometimes select a team to capture vic hexes when it was inappropriate.
  • Map 22: fixed hex J7 to be light woods (Defiance only, was correct for Red Star).
  • Maps 24O/24OF: fixed incorrect wall terrain on hex I6 to only be to between I6 & I7.
  • Scenario Editor: added unit attributes Only Smoke (for artillery), Zone Artillery, and Start Towed (Alternate).
  • Scenario Editor: added victory conditions Exit G.O. Squads.

