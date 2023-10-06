Patch 1.0.03

Bugs Fixed:
- Fixed an issue where going into a challenge ticket level would set the current climb checkpoint incorrectly, resulting in incorrect climb progress.
- Fixed an issue where navigating with a gamepad/controller on the main menu got stuck on the Discord button when going downwards.
- Fixed an issue where blocks caught in level geometry would sometimes get launched down into the terrain.
- Fixed an issue where sometimes pickup block culling distance was too short, resulting in very close pop-in.
Changed files in this update