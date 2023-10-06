 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ocnus Theory update for 6 October 2023

Patch 1.0.03

Share · View all patches · Build 12379419 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs Fixed:

  • Fixed an issue where going into a challenge ticket level would set the current climb checkpoint incorrectly, resulting in incorrect climb progress.
  • Fixed an issue where navigating with a gamepad/controller on the main menu got stuck on the Discord button when going downwards.
  • Fixed an issue where blocks caught in level geometry would sometimes get launched down into the terrain.
  • Fixed an issue where sometimes pickup block culling distance was too short, resulting in very close pop-in.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2026261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link