v0.3.1 Pre-Alpha - Interplanetary Update

Improvements

[Vehicles - Interplanetary] Raise interplanetary vehicle thrust

[Camera - Interplanetary] Enable EVA subject zoom when in interplanetary space

[Physics] Raise max velocity 10x

[Physics - Interplanetary] Crush velocity when entering a planet's gravity well to improve Star to Planet transfers

[Teleport] Zero out velocity when teleporting from interplanetary space

[Teleport] Handle teleporting to the sun

[Worlds - Orbits] Adjusted length of day and year for all planets and moons

[Earth] Lower distance from Earth for interplanetary transfer from 5000m to 4000m

[Sky Sprites - Moons] Adjust scale of moons when interplanetary

[Phobos & Deimos] Adjust orbits to be closer to mars than the moon is to earth

Bug Fixes

[Bug - Trajectory Renderer] Fix exceptions thrown when trying to render trajectory while interplanetary with no force of gravity

[Bug - Wrapping Bounds] Fix issue with offcenter bounds when interplanetary

[Bug - Lens Flare] Remove rotation from one of the sun flare objects

[Bug - Lens Flare] Fix flare appearing behind certain foreground objects

[Bug - Sky Sprites] Fix sun sky sprite not appearing on elliptical path when zoomed in from interplanetary space

[Bug - Deimos] Fix Deimos sky sprite still rendering when on surface

[Bug - Torch] Stop torch from extinguishing when picked up while lit

[Bug - Plasma Rifle] Assign new unique id, it was shared with plasma pistol messing up which you have upon loading

[Bug - Enemies] Fix enemies attacking player through a vehicle

[Bug - Enemies] Fix enemies not attacking vehicles

[Bug - Earth] Fix water and foreground items appearing over sky sprite