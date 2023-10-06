Optimization, improvement UI, AI, mechanics, player and bugs.

Optimization:

-Optimization of videos and scene loading cinematics.

-Optimization of space used on the Hard Drive by the game (From 35GB to 14.8GB)

UI

-Mission sample system at each checkpoint.

-Implementation of waypoints (Guide Points) in scenes to locate objectives.

-Scene restart from the last CheckPoint in Pause Menu.

-Sampling of number of collectibles obtained per level in Memory Menu and level selector.

-Global sampling of the percentage of collectibles obtained throughout the game in Memory Menu.

Player:

-Improved player physics when walking, running and crouching.

-Implementation of Stamina system in the player.

AI and Mechanics:

-Implementation of listening radio in soldiers.

-Detection factor proportional to the player's detection distance (The closer it detects the player, the faster it eliminates it)

-Player detection if he does not circulate crouching in certain places.

BUGS fixes:

-Fix saving audio volume between levels.