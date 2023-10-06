Optimization, improvement UI, AI, mechanics, player and bugs.

Optimization:
-Optimization of videos and scene loading cinematics.
-Optimization of space used on the Hard Drive by the game (From 35GB to 14.8GB)
UI
-Mission sample system at each checkpoint.
-Implementation of waypoints (Guide Points) in scenes to locate objectives.
-Scene restart from the last CheckPoint in Pause Menu.
-Sampling of number of collectibles obtained per level in Memory Menu and level selector.
-Global sampling of the percentage of collectibles obtained throughout the game in Memory Menu.
Player:
-Improved player physics when walking, running and crouching.
-Implementation of Stamina system in the player.
AI and Mechanics:
-Implementation of listening radio in soldiers.
-Detection factor proportional to the player's detection distance (The closer it detects the player, the faster it eliminates it)
-Player detection if he does not circulate crouching in certain places.
BUGS fixes:
-Fix saving audio volume between levels.
Changed files in this update