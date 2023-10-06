Update to version 2.0.0!

Hello, Generals!

This update is important because it marks the end of the balance of the entire battle part.

Obviously, if you still notice any imbalance, report it to me in the Community Hub, and I will resolve it.

CHANGES IN VERSION 2.0.0:

As you pointed out to me (and mysteriously, I never noticed), the audio in the intro was completely disconnected from the game's audio volume.

Intro sounds are now tied to the game's music volume bar.

Changed the rotation radius of Flying Galleon.

Changed the area where the Flying Galleon's cannons fire in volley attack.

Fixed a rotation problem with the Flying Fortress' turret because, in some cases, it could rotate around the wrong rotation axis.

Changed area where Fire Breathing rockets in volley attack.

Changed the ballistics of the Fire Breathing fire barrel.

Fixed a bug regarding the camera of Fire Breathing, which, at low fps, performed excessively large rotations.

The following FPS Tactical Supports have been subjected to new balancing:

NEWS:

I want to inform you that my first game in pixel art "Mercenaries of the Kingdom: First Blood" is out in Early Access!

I'd love it if you would go and take a quick look at it, thanks, my friends!

In the next update, I will go back to balancing the game's components, but finally, I will be able to dedicate myself to the strategic part (the campaign).

For suggestions or bug reports, you can write to me in the Community Hub or my email.

Kill as many undead as you can and to steal the motto from Home Wars:

"The only good undead is a dead undead!" :D

See you at the next update!