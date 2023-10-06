Spriter 2 alpha version 0.9.4.0 release (Bug Fixes)

0.9.4
Change Log
Additions
- Added a shortcut 'H' to hide the multi-drag gizmo and manipulate multi-selected objects without multi-dragging them
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a critical issue affecting the resize selection option in the multi-drag widget while in rigging mode, particularly when one or more bones are parented to a mesh
- Resolved a critical issue affecting the Revert and Key functions when dealing with multiple bones and meshes in a hierarchical structure
- Resolved an issue where undragged Image Palette items would remain hidden under the palette and could enter an invalid state if the palette was subsequently moved
- Resolved a bug causing drag-and-drop inconsistencies for multi-selected objects, most notably when adjusting bone angles
- Resolved an issue causing bones to revert to their original positions after multi-bone IK adjustments, until a subsequent change was made
- Fixed a distortion issue with meshes linked to multiple bones following multi-bone IK tweaks
- Resolved an issue where undoing the creation of the first mesh failed to update the Z-order in the data structure, leading to program instability
- Fixed a critical bug where redoing a mesh assignment to a bone would cause the bone to disappear
Known issues
- Non-mesh children of strokes don't update in real-time when using ik
- Visual bug when images armed for adding swappable image and mesh in reposition mode
- Some pop-up ui elements appear below panels
Changed depots in spriter2alpha branch