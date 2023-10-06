Planet S Version 0.6.7

Share · View all patches · Build 12379217 · Last edited 7 October 2023 – 00:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone!

This update brings more changes than the usual other patches!

Balancing:

This update tries to address two major balancing problems: Fighter spam and stacking of spaceships

~ Orbital flak: Attacks now deal area of effect damage so stacked spaceships will all receive damage

~ Orbital flak: Bricks 15 -> 10

~ Fighter: Upkeep 400 -> 500

~ Fighter: Construction time 120s -> 150s

~ Fighter: Steel 30 -> 35

~ Fighter: Health 1200 -> 1000

~ Fighter: Max shield 520 -> 400

~ Falcon: Upkeep 1500 -> 1250

Bot:

Bots will now also build Offshore windparks when unlocked

Quality of life:

Added a new world option: "Resource limitation difficulty" which affects the amount of resources generated per deposit when limited resources are enabled

You can now double click onto spaceship groups to jump directly to that group of spaceships

Added a popup that will show up when first upgrading a workers residence on a planet which allows you to choose in which direction you want to upgrade

Added a status icon next to spaceships in the spaceships menu which tells you what each spaceships i currently doing (attacking, convoy....)

Bug fixes:

Fixed a bug that caused savegame transmission in lobbies to hang / stop or not work at all

Fixed a rare crash when entering the loading screen

Fixed easy bots not being able to colonize gas planets

Fixed a bot related crash

Fixed a possible lobby deadlock after a player was refused to join

Fixed a bug that caused the lobby player counter to sometimes not work correctly which prevented players from joining into a savegame lobby

Fixed a rare bug which prevented building upgrades from working

Fixed a bug that caused the UI of worker residences to sometimes show provided research power (they never provide any research power)

Fixed a problem related to bots interacting with existing trade routes

Engine:

Implemented multiple optimizations for AMD Ryzen processors (can improve CPU performance by up to 2x)

Enjoy!

TeamJA