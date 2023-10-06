 Skip to content

Planet S update for 6 October 2023

Planet S Version 0.6.7

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

This update brings more changes than the usual other patches!

Balancing:

This update tries to address two major balancing problems: Fighter spam and stacking of spaceships

~ Orbital flak: Attacks now deal area of effect damage so stacked spaceships will all receive damage
~ Orbital flak: Bricks 15 -> 10

~ Fighter: Upkeep 400 -> 500
~ Fighter: Construction time 120s -> 150s
~ Fighter: Steel 30 -> 35
~ Fighter: Health 1200 -> 1000
~ Fighter: Max shield 520 -> 400

~ Falcon: Upkeep 1500 -> 1250

Bot:

  • Bots will now also build Offshore windparks when unlocked

Quality of life:

  • Added a new world option: "Resource limitation difficulty" which affects the amount of resources generated per deposit when limited resources are enabled
  • You can now double click onto spaceship groups to jump directly to that group of spaceships
  • Added a popup that will show up when first upgrading a workers residence on a planet which allows you to choose in which direction you want to upgrade
  • Added a status icon next to spaceships in the spaceships menu which tells you what each spaceships i currently doing (attacking, convoy....)

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed a bug that caused savegame transmission in lobbies to hang / stop or not work at all
  • Fixed a rare crash when entering the loading screen
  • Fixed easy bots not being able to colonize gas planets
  • Fixed a bot related crash
  • Fixed a possible lobby deadlock after a player was refused to join
  • Fixed a bug that caused the lobby player counter to sometimes not work correctly which prevented players from joining into a savegame lobby
  • Fixed a rare bug which prevented building upgrades from working
  • Fixed a bug that caused the UI of worker residences to sometimes show provided research power (they never provide any research power)
  • Fixed a problem related to bots interacting with existing trade routes

Engine:

  • Implemented multiple optimizations for AMD Ryzen processors (can improve CPU performance by up to 2x)

Enjoy!
TeamJA

