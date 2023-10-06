Planet S Version 0.6.7

Hey everyone!
This update brings more changes than the usual other patches!
Balancing:
This update tries to address two major balancing problems: Fighter spam and stacking of spaceships
~ Orbital flak: Attacks now deal area of effect damage so stacked spaceships will all receive damage
~ Orbital flak: Bricks 15 -> 10
~ Fighter: Upkeep 400 -> 500
~ Fighter: Construction time 120s -> 150s
~ Fighter: Steel 30 -> 35
~ Fighter: Health 1200 -> 1000
~ Fighter: Max shield 520 -> 400
~ Falcon: Upkeep 1500 -> 1250
Bot:
- Bots will now also build Offshore windparks when unlocked
Quality of life:
- Added a new world option: "Resource limitation difficulty" which affects the amount of resources generated per deposit when limited resources are enabled
- You can now double click onto spaceship groups to jump directly to that group of spaceships
- Added a popup that will show up when first upgrading a workers residence on a planet which allows you to choose in which direction you want to upgrade
- Added a status icon next to spaceships in the spaceships menu which tells you what each spaceships i currently doing (attacking, convoy....)
Bug fixes:
- Fixed a bug that caused savegame transmission in lobbies to hang / stop or not work at all
- Fixed a rare crash when entering the loading screen
- Fixed easy bots not being able to colonize gas planets
- Fixed a bot related crash
- Fixed a possible lobby deadlock after a player was refused to join
- Fixed a bug that caused the lobby player counter to sometimes not work correctly which prevented players from joining into a savegame lobby
- Fixed a rare bug which prevented building upgrades from working
- Fixed a bug that caused the UI of worker residences to sometimes show provided research power (they never provide any research power)
- Fixed a problem related to bots interacting with existing trade routes
Engine:
- Implemented multiple optimizations for AMD Ryzen processors (can improve CPU performance by up to 2x)
Enjoy!
TeamJA
Changed files in this update