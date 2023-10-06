Thank you & Version 1.0.0.0012

I am without words, the reception of the game is going above and beyond my wildest dreams!! I am so happy that so many people are having a blast discovering the world of dotAGE! Thank you so much! :)

I am a bit overwhelmed at the moment by all the feedback and the reception, and I'm trying to collect all your suggestions for balance and UX, so much that the report tool for suggestions and bugs broke today with all the feedback! While I look for a solution, please report your issues in the Steam forum or on Discord.

While I collect the initial bugs that are bound to appear with the number of players rising, I did some minor fixes and added the possibility for the Tutorial to be reset in the Current Screen Menu. (you should see the changelog)

Good luck with your Apocalypse!