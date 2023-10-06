 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dotage update for 6 October 2023

Thank you & Version 1.0.0.0012

Share · View all patches · Build 12379208 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

I am without words, the reception of the game is going above and beyond my wildest dreams!! I am so happy that so many people are having a blast discovering the world of dotAGE! Thank you so much! :)

I am a bit overwhelmed at the moment by all the feedback and the reception, and I'm trying to collect all your suggestions for balance and UX, so much that the report tool for suggestions and bugs broke today with all the feedback! While I look for a solution, please report your issues in the Steam forum or on Discord.

While I collect the initial bugs that are bound to appear with the number of players rising, I did some minor fixes and added the possibility for the Tutorial to be reset in the Current Screen Menu. (you should see the changelog)

Good luck with your Apocalypse!

  • Michele

Changed depots in private branch

View more data in app history for build 12379208
dotAGE Win64 Depot 638511
dotAGE OSX Depot 638512
dotAGE Linux Depot 638513
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link