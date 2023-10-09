 Skip to content

Eternium update for 9 October 2023

Release notes for v1.9.9

Build 12379179 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed a bug where reforged elemental damage did not persist
  • Crash fixes and improved error logging
  • Fixed a bug where the 'Offers' icon would show briefly when there are no offers available
  • Selling and re-buying (buying back) items no longer fills the Season Gold Bank
  • Fixed the low framerate when too many offers are available

