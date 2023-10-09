- Fixed a bug where reforged elemental damage did not persist
- Crash fixes and improved error logging
- Fixed a bug where the 'Offers' icon would show briefly when there are no offers available
- Selling and re-buying (buying back) items no longer fills the Season Gold Bank
- Fixed the low framerate when too many offers are available
Eternium update for 9 October 2023
Release notes for v1.9.9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
