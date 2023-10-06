Drawing in red the minimum special needed to shot.
Energy Icon shows up if special are ready.
Bug fixes.
Railgunners update for 6 October 2023
Special Cost in HUD
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Drawing in red the minimum special needed to shot.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 723131
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update