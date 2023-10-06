 Skip to content

Railgunners update for 6 October 2023

Special Cost in HUD

Railgunners update for 6 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Drawing in red the minimum special needed to shot.
Energy Icon shows up if special are ready.
Bug fixes.

